One person in Sunderland dies after testing positive for Covid as more than 120 new cases confirmed in city
One person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as 126 new virus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 27 that 100 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,243.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 27 it was announced that 38,046 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,666,399.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 27: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 819
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 894
Cases of coronavirus
126 more cases on August 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,812
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 277.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 22: 772
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
