One more virus-related death confirmed in Sunderland as more than 150 new covid cases are recorded

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 1, that 159 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,140.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, December 1, it was announced that 48,374 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,228,722.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 1: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 895

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 969

Cases of coronavirus

159 more cases on December 1

Total number of cases since March 2020: 50,882

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 384.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 26: 1069

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85

Currently on ventilation: 10

Total admissions: 4,940

Based on the latest available information.

