One more person sadly dies of Covid-19 in Sunderland with over 150 new confirmed cases
One more person has sadly died of Covid-19 in Sunderland while a further 155 new cases have been confirmed in the area.
The Government confirmed on Friday, September 3 that 121 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 133,041.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, September 3 it was announced that 42,076 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,904,969.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 3: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 826
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 896
Cases of coronavirus
155 more cases on September 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,761
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 319.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 29: 888
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 4,150
Based on the latest available information.
