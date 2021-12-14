One more person dies after testing positive for Covid as another 106 cases are confirmed in Sunderland
A further 106 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as one more person has died after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 14, that 150 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,627.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 14, it was announced that 59,610 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,873,468.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 14: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 903
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 981
Cases of coronavirus
106 more cases on December 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 52,435
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 298.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 9: 829
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 5,032
Based on the latest available information.