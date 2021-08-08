One more coronavirus patient dies after testing positive for the virus in Sunderland
One more person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as 80 new virus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 8, that 39 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,320.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 8, it was announced that 27,429 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,069,362.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 8: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 799
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857
Cases of coronavirus
80 more cases on August 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,739
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 271.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 3: 755
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 81
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,906
Based on the latest available information.