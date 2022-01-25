Nine more people die from Covid in Sunderland as nearly 400 new cases are confirmed
Nine more people have sadly died from Covid as 383 more cases of the virus have been confirmed in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 25, that 439 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 154,356.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 25, it was announced that 94,326 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,047,716.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 25: 9
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 949
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,008
Cases of coronavirus
383 more cases on January 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 76,214
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,336.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 20: 3,714
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.