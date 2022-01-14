More than 650 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no further virus-related deaths
Another 653 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Sunderland however there has been no further deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 14, that 270 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,612.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 14 it was announced that 99,652 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,066,395.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 14: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 923
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 995
Cases of coronavirus
653 more cases on January 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 70,881
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,694.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 9: 7,486
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.