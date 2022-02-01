More than 600 new Covid cases confirmed in Sunderland as nine more people die after testing positive
A total of 611 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as nine more people die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 1, that 219 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 156,875.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 1, it was announced that 112,458 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,428,345.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 1: 9
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 965
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,017
Cases of coronavirus
611 more cases on February 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 83,616
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,081.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 27: 3,006
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 196
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,736
Based on the latest available information.