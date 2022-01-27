More than 350 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland but no virus-related deaths
A total of 365 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland but no virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 27, that 338 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,040.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 27, it was announced that 96,871 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,245,474.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 951
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,008
Cases of coronavirus
365 more cases on January 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 77,002
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,261.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 22: 3,506
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 200
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 5,597
Based on the latest available information.