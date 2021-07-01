More than 300 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland
More than 300 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland, but the city has seen no more virus deaths.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 1, that 22 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,162.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 1, it was announced that 27,989 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,828,463.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 1: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 758
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
307 new cases on July 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,675
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 322.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 26: 895
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
Based on the latest available information.