More than 240 new covid cases confirmed in Sunderland but no virus-related deaths
A total of 247 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 30, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) to 155,698.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) on Sunday, January 30, it was announced that 62,399 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,463,522.
Note from Sunday, January 30: Today’s death and case figures do not include figures from Northern Ireland.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 30: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 956
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,008
Cases of coronavirus
247 more cases on January 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 77,906
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,024.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 25: 2,847
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 196
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,736
Based on the latest available information.