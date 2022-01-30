More than 240 new covid cases confirmed in Sunderland but no virus-related deaths

The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 30, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) to 155,698.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) on Sunday, January 30, it was announced that 62,399 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,463,522.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Note from Sunday, January 30: Today’s death and case figures do not include figures from Northern Ireland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 30: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 956

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,008

Cases of coronavirus

247 more cases on January 30

Total number of cases since March 2020: 77,906

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 1,024.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 25: 2,847

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 196

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 5,736

Based on the latest available information.

