More than 200 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sunderland
More than 200 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 21, that 172 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,433.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 21, it was announced that 90,629 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,542,143.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 21: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 904
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 985
Cases of coronavirus
205 more cases on December 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 53,595
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 340.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 16: 947
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 71
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 5,076
Based on the latest available information.
