More than 140 new Covid cases recorded in Sunderland as latest virus data announced
A further 145 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 23 that 40 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, August 23 it was announced that 31,914 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,524,581.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 812
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 884
Cases of coronavirus
145 more cases on August 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,283
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 245.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 18: 681
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.