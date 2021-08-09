More than 100 further positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Sunderland in latest daily figures
More than 100 people in Sunderland have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures but there have been no more deaths.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 9, an additional 25,161 positive cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.
It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.
Across the UK, there has been 6,094,243 positive cases of Covid-19.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on Monday, August 9, 2021: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 799
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857
Cases of coronavirus
112 more cases on Monday, August 9, 2021
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,851
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 267.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 742
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital within South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 81
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,906
Based on the latest available information.