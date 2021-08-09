More than 100 further positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Sunderland in latest daily figures

The Government confirmed on Monday, August 9, an additional 25,161 positive cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.

Across the UK, there has been 6,094,243 positive cases of Covid-19.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on Monday, August 9, 2021: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 799

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857

Cases of coronavirus

112 more cases on Monday, August 9, 2021

Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,851

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 267.2 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 742

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital within South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 81

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,906

Based on the latest available information.

