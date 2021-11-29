Metro passengers reminded face coverings mandatory on public transport from Tuesday

Masks are returning on public transport.

The Government has confirmed some new, precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in the UK.

Face coverings will be compulsory in shops and other settings such as banks, post offices and hairdressers.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “We have always encouraged people to wear face coverings when using public transport unless they are exempt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Government has now said that from tomorrow face coverings will be mandatory and we hope and expect that our customers will follow this clear instruction.

“We made wearing face coverings part of Metro’s Conditions of Carriage in July, unless you are exempt, and now that has once again been mandated as a legal requirement, following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday.

“Face coverings are a simple step that everyone can take to protect you and your family’s health and that of other people in the community. Our frontline teams will continue to remind and encourage customers to wear face coverings when using public transport, and to explain the benefits of doing so.”

The new rules apply to travel on all modes of public transport – on board all trains, buses and ferries and at stations and interchanges.

Mr Lewis said enhanced cleaning regimes have been maintained on the Metro system throughout the pandemic.

The regime includes the daily use of a hospital-grade cleaning fluid on high touch surfaces, including handrails, poles, buttons and ticket machines, and an anti-bacterial disinfectant spray is applied in Metro carriages.

The spray kills germs and keeps critical surfaces and touchpoints cleaner for longer.