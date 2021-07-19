LiveLIVE updates: as coronavirus restrictions are lifted across Sunderland on Freedom Day
Today, Monday, July 19 marks England’s ‘Freedom Day’ as further Covid restrictions across the country are lifted after more than a year.
After months of pandemic-related constraints, the country has finally reached the last step in the Government’s unlocking road map.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for caution as the country unlocks.
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gatherings have gone, the work from home guidance no longer applies and social distancing rules ended at one minute past midnight.
Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.
We’re out and about in Sunderland to find out how people are spending Freedom Day.
Scroll down for live updates:
- Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted across England
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as lockdown comes to an end
- More than 480 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sunderland yesterday
Masks still to be worn on Nexus transport across the North East
Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “The Government has said people are expected and recommended to keep wearing face coverings when they are in busy indoor settings, including in shops and on public transport.
“We are encouraging customers to follow this advice when making journeys on local bus, ferry and Metro services.
“We have made wearing face coverings part of Metro’s conditions of carriage, unless you are exempt, and we will use that as a base to encourage people to do so in busy spaces. It has never been a legal requirement to wash hands regularly, but we’ve all been doing that and we should take the same approach to face coverings.
“The guidance is clear, face coverings should be worn when inside busy enclosed spaces with people you do not normally encounter. If you are travelling on a crowded bus or train then it makes sense to continue wearing a mask in the interests of public health.
“As we move into the next phase of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown our customers can be reassured that our public transport networks are fully covid-secure and a range of measures have kept it that way right though lockdown. Extra cleaning using anti-bacterial treatments and the use of hand sanitiser points at key stations will continue to take place.”
Nightclubs reopen across the country.
Party goers danced in clubs in Newcastle for the first time in more than a year.
Boris Johnson urges caution over lockdown ending as he is forced into isolation
Boris Johnson has appealed to people to exercise their new freedoms with caution as most mandatory lockdown restrictions in England are finally lifted.
With Covid-19 cases continuing to soar and renewed warnings about the pressure on the NHS, there was no mood of celebration in Government.
Mr Johnson is spending so-called “freedom day” self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace following a contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus restrictions come to an end on Freedom Day
It is official: social distancing limits are largely over, with no more “rule of six” and “one metre plus” restrictions.
Groups of more than six people from multiple households will be able to hang out indoors and outdoors.
Businesses will reopen, including shuttered nightclubs who can welcome party-goers back to dance floors.
Legal limits on mourners at funerals and those celebrating weddings will also end, as will school bubbles.
Face masks are now no longer mandatory but the Government says it “expects and recommends” masks to be worn by workers and customers in crowded, enclosed spaces.