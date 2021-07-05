The PM is set to announce at a Downing Street press conference today (July 5) that the final raft of lockdown restrictions will be removed as planned on July 19.

At a news conference at 5 pm on Monday, Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on Monday, April 5. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

He will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will also announce the plans to MPs in the Commons at 5 pm today.

