Four people have sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 with over 120 new cases confirmed in Sunderland
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 1 that 207 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,742.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 1 it was announced that 35,693 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,825,074
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 1: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 825
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 896
Cases of coronavirus
128 more cases on September 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 37,415
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 323.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 27: 898
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 80
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,092
Based on the latest available information.
