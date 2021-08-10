Five more covid-related deaths confirmed in Sunderland according to latest daily figures
A further five covid patients who tested positive for the virus have sadly died and more than 90 people in Sunderland have contracted Covid-19 according to the latest daily Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 10, that 146 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,320.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 10, it was announced that 23,510 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,117,540.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 10: 5
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 804
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 868
Cases of coronavirus
92 more cases on August 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,943
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 267.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 743
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital within South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust: 81
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,906
Based on the latest available information.