Five more coronavirus patients die after testing positive for the virus in Sunderland
Five more person have sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland as more than 140 new virus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that 86 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 130,086.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 5, it was announced that 30,215 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,982,581.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 6: 5
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 796
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857
Cases of coronavirus
141 more cases on August 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,551
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 304.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 1: 846
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 81
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,906
Based on the latest available information.