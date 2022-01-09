A number of walk-in clinics for Covid-19 vaccine and booster jabs are taking place in the area this week.

They are open to anyone aged 12 years and over wishing to receive their first or second dose, and booster doses for all those who are eligible.

Patients’ eligibility will be checked on site.

There are trained advisors available to speak to at all clinics if you have any questions.

The dates and times of the upcoming drop-in clinics are as follows:

Monday, January 10

Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Tuesday, January 11

Houghton Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Wednesday, January 12

Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Thursday, January 13

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Riverview Health Centre, 8am - 6pm

Friday, January 14

Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 1pm-6pm

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am - 6pm

Saturday, January 15

Houghton Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Millfield Medical Group, 8am-6pm

Riverview Health Centre, 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 16

Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm

Millfield Medical Group, 8am-6pm

The North East Ambulance Service has stressed every adult in the country needs to get a booster vaccine, because two doses does not give enough protection against catching Omicron.

To find your nearest walk-in vaccination site go to: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/

