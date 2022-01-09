Find out where to get Covid vaccinations across Sunderland this week
A host of opportunities to get vaccinated against Covid have been announced by Sunderland City Council.
A number of walk-in clinics for Covid-19 vaccine and booster jabs are taking place in the area this week.
They are open to anyone aged 12 years and over wishing to receive their first or second dose, and booster doses for all those who are eligible.
Patients’ eligibility will be checked on site.
There are trained advisors available to speak to at all clinics if you have any questions.
The dates and times of the upcoming drop-in clinics are as follows:
Monday, January 10
Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Tuesday, January 11
Houghton Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Wednesday, January 12
Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Thursday, January 13
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Riverview Health Centre, 8am - 6pm
Friday, January 14
Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 1pm-6pm
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am - 6pm
Saturday, January 15
Houghton Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Millfield Medical Group, 8am-6pm
Riverview Health Centre, 8am-6pm
Sunday, January 16
Bunny Hill Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Washington Primary Care Centre, 8am-6pm
Millfield Medical Group, 8am-6pm
The North East Ambulance Service has stressed every adult in the country needs to get a booster vaccine, because two doses does not give enough protection against catching Omicron.
Sunderland recorded another 756 cases of Covid and two more deaths in figures published on Saturday, January 8.
To find your nearest walk-in vaccination site go to: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/