Fifth coronavirus death in four days confirmed in Sunderland
Sunderland has seen a fifth coronavirus death in just four days as more than 400 new cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 16, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,642.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 16, it was announced that 51,870 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,332,371.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 766
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
418 new cases on July 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,214
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 965.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 11: 2,680
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.