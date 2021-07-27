Eight new Covid-related deaths on Wearside, as daily case figures continue to fall
Eight more people have died in Sunderland after contracting coronavirus, despite a fall in daily Covid cases according to the Government’s latest published figures.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 27, that 131 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,303.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 27, it was announced that 23,511 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,745,526.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 27: 8
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 781
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
121 more cases on July 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,378
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 755.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 22: 2,098
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.