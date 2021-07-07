Covid vaccine uptake: the 18 Sunderland areas with the fewest people vaccinated ahead of Freedom Day

England is preparing to fully reopen its economy on July 19, with face masks set to become a personal choice and nightclubs readying to open their doors.

But concerns remain about rising Covid cases, with thousands testing positive every day and millions of adults not fully vaccinated against the disease.

UK government data shows over 38 million people in England have now had their first jab (85.9% of adults) and more than 28 million have had their second dose (64%).

Not all neighbourhoods are equally protected against the virus. The latest local figures from NHS England which cover the period to 27 June, show double jab coverage as low as 7% for one area in Sheffield.

Meanwhile one neighbourhood in Preston has vaccinated its entire adult population. Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sunderland have the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated.

1. Sunderland Central and Deptford In Sunderland Central and Deptford, 3,275 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of June 27. This means 38% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Millfield In Millfield, 2,569 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of June 27. This means 48% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Barnes Park In Barnes Park, 2,640 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of June 27. This means 55% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Hendon and Docks In Hendon and Docks 3,624 people had received two doses of a vaccine as of June 27. This means 55% of the population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo