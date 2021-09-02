The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Sunderland and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14% of the 12-17 population. In the North East, 26,478 under-18s have received their first dose and in Sunderland, 3,404 under-18s have been vaccinated.

Here we reveal the 12 areas of Sunderland with the most under-18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Seaburn In Seaburn, 110 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 29% of the 12-17 population. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Hall Farm In Hall Farm, 85 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 25% of the 12-17 population. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Herrington and Doxford In Herrington and Doxford, 84 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 25% of the 12-17 population. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Hill View and Tunstall In Hill View and Tunstall, 140 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 23% of the 12-17 population. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales