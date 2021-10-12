Covid case rate rises in Sunderland as a further person sadly dies
Sunderland’s weekly covid case rate continues to rise and there has sadly been one more person who has died from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, October 12, that 181 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,944.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, October 12, it was announced that 38,520 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,231,437.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 11: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 862
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 939
Cases of coronavirus
180 more cases on October 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 43,141
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 339.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 7: 944
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 66
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,484
Based on the latest available information.
