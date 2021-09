Downing Street confirmed the Government intends to press on with plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs, an idea which has previously been met with criticism from MPs in both parties.

Industry figures also believe vaccine passports could lead to a spike in house parties and embroil clubs in discrimination cases.

The scheme would see members of the public required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, pictured in June 2021 at the London Vaccine summit. Picture: PA.

Asked if he has made up his mind about vaccine passports, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday, September 5: “We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process.

“If you look at what the FA have done, they’ve done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football.

“That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that.

“There’s a reason for that … the reason being is that, I, as does the Prime Minister, want to make sure the whole economy remains open.

“The worst thing we can do for those venues is to have a sort of open-shut-open-shut strategy because we see infection rates rise because of the close interaction of people, that’s how the virus spreads, if people are in close spaces in large numbers we see spikes appearing.

“The best thing to do then is to work with the industry to make sure that they can open safely and sustainably in the long term, and the best way to do that is to check vaccine status.”

Mr Zahawi said he will do “everything in my power” to avoid another lockdown and is focused on making sure the booster programme is delivered.

He added: “Nobody enjoys, by the way, in this government, certainly not this Prime Minister, having restrictions on people’s freedoms.

“It goes against the DNA of this government to do that.”

