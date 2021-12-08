Boris Johnson to hold Downing Street press conference at 6pm amid speculation about Plan B Covid restrictions

The Prime Minister is believed to be considering measures including guidance to work from home and the introduction of domestic vaccine passports for events and large venues due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Downing Street sources insisted earlier on Wednesday that “no decisions have been made” regarding additional measures, but there was widespread speculation that further restrictions could be imminent.

Confirmation of the press conference was given at 5pm, and it’s understood that Health Secretary Sajid Javid will update MPs in a Commons statement at some point on Wednesday evening.

The Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee was reported to be considering next steps in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

One reason for the rapid shift towards Plan B could be figures from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) panel which suggested at least 1,000 people a day could need hospital treatment for Omicron by the end of the year without restrictions.

Leaked minutes of a Sage meeting held on Tuesday (December 7) said the Government should “urgently” consider the need for measures to reduce transmission of the virus and protect the NHS from “unsustainable pressure”, the BBC reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions on December 8. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

The peak of the Omicron wave is “highly likely to be higher” than 1,000 to 2,000 variant- related admissions per day without new rules, the document said.

But the timing is being viewed in suspicion in Westminster, coming as the Prime Minister was forced to apologise after footage emerged of senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party during last December’s lockdown.

Allegra Stratton, who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip was made public.

The Government has so far insisted it is not time to activate its Plan B – the restrictions that would be brought in to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed this winter.

But Omicron may have changed those calculations in Downing Street, with Mr Johnson telling the Cabinet on Tuesday that “early indications were that it was more transmissible” than the Delta strain.

Restrictions could play a role in slowing the spread of the variant in order to allow more time for the booster jab vaccination campaign to progress.

A further 115 cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been reported across England, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in England to 448.

