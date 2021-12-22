'Be sensible and live your life' - What you think of rumoured plans for 'circuit breaker' lockdown after Christmas

Issuing a video messageon Tuesday, December 21, Mr Johnson said: “We don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas.”

He added that the situation remained ‘finely balanced’ and urged people to ‘exercise caution’ over the festive period.

It was reported this week that the Prime Minister was considering three options with regards to minimising the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

A so-called “circuit breaker” lockdown for two weeks after the festivities rumoured to be one of these choices presented by health officials.

Readers both supported and criticised the idea.

SOmeargued that a lockdown would help ease the pressure on the NHS, while others said it's “time to learn to live” with coronavirus.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Boris Johnson gave the go-ahead for people to keep their Christmas plans, although he warned tougher restrictions could be implemented post-December 25. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

This is what you had to say on our social media pages:

Ashley Hardie: “The NHS is at critical point. Lockdowns are meant to protect it from being overwhelmed by Covid but what about everything else?”

Samantha Hodson: “It's unenforceable, nobody is going to take any notice.”

Brian Oliver: “I think it would be a big mistake. I think if you are fully vaccinated and wear your mask where needed you should be fine.”

Claire Parker: “All the rest haven't worked, why do you think this would?”

Chris Sumby: “If it keeps the NHS from being over stretched and allows people needing care/appointments to get them it works for me.”

Chris Gregson: “100% should [of] happened by now with the amount of new cases. Other places have done it so why not us?”

Michael Douglas: “Get Christmas Day and Boxing Day done and dusted and then lockdown for a couple of weeks.”

Claire Cook: “Nope we need to be sensible, wear masks and get vaccinated and live with this.”

Tom Le Bon: “Definitely not, what will they do when another variant appears and we need another booster to counteract it and have another two-week circuit breaker?”

Margaret Dawson: “Time to learn to live with it and have a life worth living again.”

Mary Newbery: “Yes but I think people must receive support and compensation.”

Steve Hogg: “Be sensible and live your life.”

