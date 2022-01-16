Another person in Sunderland has died from Covid and a further 471 cases recorded
Another person in Sunderland has sadly died from Covid and 471 more cases of the virus have been recorded across the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, January 16, that 88 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,987.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, January 16 it was announced that 70,924 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,217,280.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 16: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 927
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 995
Cases of coronavirus
471 more cases on January 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 71,897
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,273.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 11: 6,316
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.