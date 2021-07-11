Another person dies in Sunderland after testing positive for Covid as more than 400 new cases confirmed
Another person has sadly died in Sunderland after testing positive for Covid-19 as more than 400 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 11, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,425.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 11, it was announced that 31,772 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,121,245.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 11: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 761
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
431 new cases on July 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 28,173
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 839 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 6: 2,330
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.