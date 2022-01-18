Another person dies from Covid as over 600 new cases are confirmed in Sunderland
Another person in Sunderland has sadly died from Covid as 613 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, January 18, that 438 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,513.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, January 18, it was announced that 94,432 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,399,300.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 928
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,000
Cases of coronavirus
613 more cases on January 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 72,989
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,795.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 13: 4,989
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.