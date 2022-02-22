Another person dies after testing positive for covid in Sunderland as 85 new cases are recorded
Another person has sadly died in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus and 85 new covid cases have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, that 205 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,815.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 22, it was announced that 41,130 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,695,448.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 22: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 998
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,046
Cases of coronavirus
85 more cases on February 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,386
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 354.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 17: 986
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 120
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 6,047
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.