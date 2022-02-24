Another person dies after testing positive for Covid in Sunderland as 91 new cases are recorded
Another person in Sunderland has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus and 91 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, February 24, that 125 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 161,104.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, February 24, it was announced that 38,933 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,773,164.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 24: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 1,003
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,053
Cases of coronavirus
91 more cases on February 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,4567
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 327.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 19: 909
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 84
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 6,111
Based on the latest available information.
