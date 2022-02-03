Another person dies after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland
Another person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, February 3, that 303 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 157,730.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, February 3, it was announced that 88,171 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 17,607,832.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 3: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 972
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,017
Cases of coronavirus
314 more cases on February 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 84,271
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,006.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 29: 2,796
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 183
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,880
Based on the latest available information.