Another person dies after testing positive for Covid-19 as a further 621 cases are recorded in Sunderland
A further 621 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 31, that 203 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,624.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 31, it was announced that 189,846 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,937,886.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 31: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 911
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 987
Cases of coronavirus
621 more cases on December 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 57,404
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 742.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 26: 2,064
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.