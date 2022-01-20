Another four people die from Covid as almost 700 new cases are confirmed in Sunderland
Another four people in Sunderland have sadly died from Covid as 691 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, January 19, that 359 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 152,872.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, January 19, it was announced that 108,069 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,506,750.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 19: 4
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 932
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,000
Cases of coronavirus
691 more cases on January 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 73,680
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,640.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 14: 4,558
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 5,425
Based on the latest available information.