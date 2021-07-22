Another death reported in Sunderland and 18 new patients admitted as Covid case figures rise by hundreds
A further Covid-related death has been reported in Sunderland, while its patient number has risen by 18 at its hospital trust and its case level up by a further 291 positive tests, according to the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that 84 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,980.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 22, it was announced that 39,906 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,602,321.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 22: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 771
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
291 more cases on July 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 32,495
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,113.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 17: 3,086
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.