One more person sadly dies and another 143 test positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland
One more person has sadly died and a further 143 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, latest figures show
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 18, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,379.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 18, it was announced that 47,685 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,546,205.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 995
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,046
Cases of coronavirus
143 more cases on February 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,017
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 425.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 13: 1,181
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 120
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 6,047
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.