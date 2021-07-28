Another Covid-related death recorded on Wearside, while slight decrease witnessed in daily case figures
Another person has died in Sunderland after contracting coronavirus, as the Government’s latest published figures suggest a slight decrease in the daily number of cases on Wearside.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 28, that 91 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,430.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 28, it was announced that 27,734 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,770,928.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 28: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 782
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
105 more cases on July 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,483
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 645.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 23: 1,792
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 96
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 3,693
Based on the latest available information.