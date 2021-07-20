Another Covid-related death in Sunderland as city records more than 350 new coronavirus cases
Another death related to Covid has been recorded in Sunderland as they city reported 358 new coronavirus cases.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, July 20, that 96 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,823.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, July 20, it was announced that 46,558 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,519,602.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 770
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 849
Cases of coronavirus
358 more cases on July 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 31,965
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,100.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 15: 3,056
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 78
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 3,594
Based on the latest available information.