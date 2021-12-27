Another Covid-related death confirmed in Sunderland as a further 312 cases are recorded
Another 312 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the city as another person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Sunderland.
The Government confirmed on Monday, December 27, that 143 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,003.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, December 27, it was announced that 98,515 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,209,991.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 27: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 909
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 985
Cases of coronavirus
312 more cases on December 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 55,234
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 498.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 22: 1,386
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.
