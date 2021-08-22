Another Covid-related death confirmed in Sunderland as 101 new virus cases recorded in city
Another person has died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland, as a further 101 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 22, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,640.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 22 it was announced that 32,253 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,492,906.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 22: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 812
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 884
Cases of coronavirus
101 more cases on August 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,138
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 245.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 17: 683
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.