Another Covid death in Sunderland, as 145 new coronavirus cases recorded in the city
Another person has sadly died in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus, as further 145 Covid-19 cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Friday, July 30, that 68 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,583.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, July 30, it was announced that 29,622 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,830,774.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 30: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 784
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
145 more cases on July 30
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,791
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 545.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 25: 1,515
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.