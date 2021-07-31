Another Covid death in Sunderland as 126 new coronavirus cases recorded in the city
Another person has sadly died in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus, as further 126 Covid-19 cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 31, that 71 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,654.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 31, it was announced that 26,144 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,856,528.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 31: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 785
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854
Cases of coronavirus
126 more cases on July 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,971
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 465.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 26: 1,293
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.