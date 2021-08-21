Another Covid death confirmed in Sunderland as city records 101 new coronavirus cases
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland as further 101 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, August 21, that 104 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,591.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, August 21, it was announced that 32,058 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,460,930.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 21: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 811
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 884
Cases of coronavirus
101 more cases on August 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 36,037
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 239 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 16: 664
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,039
Based on the latest available information.