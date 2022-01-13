Another coronavirus-related death in Sunderland as city case count tops 70,000

The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 13, that 335 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,342.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, January 13, it was announced that 109,133 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,967,817.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on January 13: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 923

An aerial view of Sunderland.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 995

Cases of coronavirus

897 more cases on January 13

Total number of cases since March 2020: 70,228

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 2,777.1 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 8: 7,716

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 159

Currently on ventilation: 4

Total admissions: 5,425

Based on the latest available information.

