Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Saturday, October 23, that 135 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,461.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Saturday, October 23, it was announced that 44,985 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,734,934.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on October 23: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 871

COVID-19 mobile testing at Silksworth Wellness Centre

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 947

Cases of coronavirus

189 more cases on October 23

Total number of cases since March 2020: 45,029

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 431.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 18: 1200

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 73

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 4,598

Based on the latest available information.

