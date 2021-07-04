Another coronavirus death confirmed in Sunderland
Another person has died in Sunderland after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 4, that 15 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,222.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 4, it was announced that 24,248 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,903,434.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 4: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 759
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
283 new cases on July 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 25,552
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 481.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to June 29: 1,338
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,495
Based on the latest available information.