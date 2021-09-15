Another 99 Covid cases recorded in Sunderland, with no further virus-related deaths on Wearside
Another 99 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Sunderland, but there have been no further Covid-related deaths on Wearside.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 15, that 201 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,647.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 15, it was announced that 30,597 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,312,638.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 833
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 912
Cases of coronavirus
99 more cases on September 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 39,503
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 387.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 10: 1,077
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 4,230
Based on the latest available information.